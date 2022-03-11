Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Providers in Abortion Ban Case

(Axios) – The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that state officials do not have the ability to enforce the state’s six-week abortion ban, effectively ending providers’ case challenging the law. Driving the news: Because the law was written so private citizens could enforce it, the court wrote, “Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the Act’s requirements, either directly or indirectly.” (Read More)