The War Puts Ukraine’s Clinical Trials–and Patients–in Jeopardy

(Wired) – But make no mistake: War is a huge obstacle to medical research. Russia's invasion of Ukraine—which has forced more than 2.3 million people to flee to nearby countries—is no exception. According to the US Food and Drug Administration's clinical trials database, there are over 250 active trials with research sites in Ukraine. Of those, 117 involve interventions related to cancer. Others are for conditions like multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, and Covid-19 infection. Now the war threatens to cut off the supply of medications and scatter the participants, making their health records harder or impossible to track.