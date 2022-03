Ex-HHS Officials Warn U.S. Isn’t Prepared for Germ Warfare Threat

(Axios) – Former federal officials are warning that the U.S. isn’t ready for the possibility of biological warfare, just as it failed to prepare for pandemics, and that it’s time to invest more in countermeasures. Why it matters: Though there’s no immediate threat, concern that Russia may use biological or chemical weapons against Ukraine underscores the need to prepare for worst-case scenarios. (Read More)