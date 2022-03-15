In Africa, a Mix of Shots Drives an Uncertain Covid Vaccination Push

(New York Times) – The jumbled contents of the freezer, and the town’s improvised distribution strategy, are reflective of a new phase in the effort to vaccinate the world against Covid. Supply in the lowest-income countries is growing more plentiful, but it is often an unpredictable hodgepodge, arriving on an irregular schedule, making planning difficult. Underfunded health systems still lack the storage, personnel and transportation needed to carry out broad vaccination campaigns. (Read More)