Death of Pig Heart Transplant Patient Is More a Beginning Than an End

(Medscape) – Representatives of the institution aren’t offering many details on the cause of Bennett’s death on March 8, 60 days after his operation, but said they will elaborate when their findings are formally published. But their comments seem to downplay the unique nature of the implanted heart itself as a culprit and instead implicate the patient’s diminished overall clinical condition and what grew into an ongoing battle with infections. (Read More)