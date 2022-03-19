Young Ukrainian Cancer Patients Get Medical Help in Poland

(Associated Press) – Twenty-two-month-old Yeva Vakulenko had been through four rounds of chemotherapy for leukemia at a hospital in Ukraine, and then suffered a relapse. As she began returning again for more treatment, Russia invaded, disrupting doctors’ efforts to cure her. Air raids forced the toddler to shelter in the basement of the hospital in the western city of Lviv for hours at a time, making her feel even worse. She cried a lot and sought comfort from her grandmother, who is caring for her after her parents were in an accident that left her mother disabled with brain and leg injuries. So when doctors told Yeva’s grandmother that they could evacuate to Poland, she seized the chance. (Read More)