Big Pharma Faces an Ethical Dilemma: Should They Keep Selling to Russia?

(Wired) – In a great corporate exodus, an estimated 400 companies—like Apple, Shell, Starbucks, McDonald's, and major credit card companies—have severed ties with Russia, suspending or exiting their operations in the country. But one major industry is bucking the trend: Big Pharma. The pharmaceutical industry is in a tricky ethical spot. To withdraw from Russia would not result in citizens simply losing access to frappuccinos or designer goods. It could mean that cancer patients go without chemotherapy or diabetics without insulin. That is a moral line that so far most drug companies have not been willing to breach.