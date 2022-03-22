Checklists Work Well for Complicated Health Care Problems. But They Don’t Work to Solve Complex Ones, Like Pandemics

(STAT News) – Federal public health officials did many good things in response to Covid-19, like investing in Operation Warp Speed, but they misdiagnosed the nature of the pandemic: They deemed it a complicated problem rather than a complex problem. This error reduced the effectiveness of the country’s pandemic response, and a course correction is necessary to improve the response to future pandemics. (Read More)