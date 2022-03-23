Morgue Data Hint at COVID’s True Toll in Africa

Almost one-third of more than 1,000 bodies taken to a morgue in Lusaka in 2020 and 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, implying that many more people died of COVID-19 in Zambia's capital than official numbers suggest1. Some scientists say that the findings further undermine the 'African paradox', a narrative that the pandemic was less severe in Africa than in other parts of the world. This idea arose after health experts noticed that sub-Saharan nations were reporting lower case numbers and fewer COVID-19 deaths than might be expected. But researchers say that the findings from Zambia could reflect a broader truth — that a deficit of testing and strained medical infrastructure have masked COVID-19's true toll on the continent. The findings have not yet been peer reviewed.