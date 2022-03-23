Novel Heart-Thymus Transplant Technique May Spell End of Lifelong Drugs

(Medical News Today) – Doctors at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina have, in a pioneering procedure, successfully transplanted a heart combined with a processed allogeneic thymus tissue. The recipient — a baby who was 6 months old at the time — has just celebrated his first birthday. The infant seems to be now producing the immune cells necessary to reduce or even eliminate the need for long-term treatment with antirejection drugs. (Read More)