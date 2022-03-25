How One Ukrainian Doctor Is Trying to Keep 19,000 Embryos Viable During the War

(Today) – Before Russia’s war in Ukraine, Dr. Valery Zukin, director of the Nadiya Clinic in Kyiv, would go to work surrounded by 500 employees and between 50-60 doctors. Now, when he walks through the doors of one of the largest IVF clinics in the country, he is virtually alone. While most of his employees have joined the more than 10 million Ukrainians who have fled their homes, he has decided to stay behind, working to coordinate the transportation of the nearly 19,000 embryos housed in his clinic. (Read More)