Pfizer, Moderna and J&J Face Shareholder Pressure to Broaden Covid-19 Vaccine Access

(Wall Street Journal) – Socially conscious investors and global-health activists are turning to shareholders to press Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson to make more of their shots available to people in poorer countries. Groups including the antipoverty organization Oxfam have succeeded in placing proposals on shareholder proxy ballots that ask drugmakers to do more to widen access to the Covid-19 vaccines, such as exploring the transfer of their technology to other manufacturers. (Read More)