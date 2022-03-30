China Makes Genetic Data a National Resource

March 30, 2022

(Axios) – The Chinese government has identified genetic data as a national strategic resource and is strengthening state control over the country’s gene banks and other repositories of genetic information. Why it matters: The collection and use of genetic information are fraught with ethical concerns, including consent and privacy, exploitation of marginalized groups, and a growing transnational trend toward genetic surveillance. (Read More)

