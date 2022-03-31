Cautious Optimism for Trials of mRNA-Based HIV Vaccine

(SciDevNet) – mRNA technology has been under development since the 1960s, but its success in combatting coronavirus has resulted in renewed interest in using the technology for other diseases. One of these is another pandemic that has killed an estimated 36 million people since it was recognised in 1981 — human immunodeficiency virus, better known as HIV. The United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced in March the launch of a phase I clinical trial evaluating three experimental HIV vaccines based on an mRNA platform. (Read More)