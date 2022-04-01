Shanghai Moves to 2nd Part of Lockdown as Testing Lines Grow

(Associated Press) – About 16 million residents in Shanghai are being tested for the coronavirus during the second stage of the lockdown that shifted Friday to the western half of China’s biggest city and financial capital. Meanwhile, residents of Shanghai’s eastern districts who were supposed to be released from four days of isolation have been told their lockdowns could be extended if COVID-19 cases are found in their residential compounds. (Read More)