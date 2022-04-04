Mixed Results for Oregon’s Pioneering Drug Decriminalization

(Associated Press) – Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. Yet in the first year after the new approach took effect in February 2021, only 1% of people who received citations for possessing controlled substances asked for help via a new hotline. (Read More)