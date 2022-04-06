For Kids Fleeing Ukraine, Wartime Trauma May Leave Lasting Wounds

(Wired) – Children’s lives are at the mercy of adults—who themselves struggle in times of war. Some 2 million children have fled Ukraine, most with their mothers and grandparents because men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave and could be drafted into the army. These children have had to leave behind not only fathers, but also friends, pets, and toys. They have had to move to basements and bomb shelters. They arrive exhausted after difficult journeys but are unable to sleep or eat. Some have emotional outbursts or talk of shame and survivors’ guilt. Others are overly excited at one moment and then immediately withdraw because of stress and anxiety. (Read More)