Doctors Trying to Prescribe Abortion Pills Across State Lines Stymied by Legislation

(Kaiser Health News) – Fleming is among a wave of doctors, nurse practitioners, and other health care providers who are getting licensed in multiple states so they can use telemedicine and mail-order pharmacies to help more women get medication abortions. But they're increasingly being stymied by state regulations. Many states already restrict doctors' ability to consult with patients online or by phone and/or dispense abortion pills through mail-order pharmacies. A crop of new legislation could shut them out, pushed by lawmakers who oppose abortion and argue the medication is too risky to be prescribed without a thorough, in-person examination.