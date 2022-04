Double-Lung Transplant Saves Chicago Man with Terminal Lung Cancer

(UPI) – In what may be a first in the United States, surgeons at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago performed a successful double-lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer, the hospital announced Thursday. The patient, 54-year-old Albert Khoury, of Chicago, is a non-smoker who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials said. (Read More)