Families Grappling with Baby Formula Shortages

(Axios) – Parents and caregivers looking for baby formula are facing increasingly dire shortages owing to supply chain challenges and a massive recall. 29% of baby formula inventory was out of stock nationally the week of March 13, up from 18% when the year started and 3% a year earlier, according to data analyzed for Axios by consumer product data analytics firm Datasembly. (Read More)