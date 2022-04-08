Researchers Identify New Genetic Link to Schizophrenia

(Washington Post) – Researchers have found variations in a small number of genes that appear to dramatically increase the likelihood of developing schizophrenia in some people. The interplay of a wide array of other genes is implicated for most people with schizophrenia, a severe brain disorder characterized by hallucinations, delusions and inability to function. But for some who possess mutations in the 10 genes identified in the new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, the likelihood of developing the disease can be 10, 20 and even 50 times greater. (Read More)