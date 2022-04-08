Horrors of Ukraine’s Bucha Laid Bare on Yablunska Street

(Wall Street Journal) – The shootings on Yablunska were part of what residents and Ukrainian officials say was a spree of killing, raping and looting that marked Russia’s monthlong occupation of Bucha, a well-heeled town on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv. Several hundred civilians were killed there, say Ukrainian officials, who want to make Bucha a prime exhibit for an investigation into potential war crimes in areas occupied by Russian forces. Moscow has denied targeting civilians in its military assault on Ukraine and called the video and photographic images from Bucha staged. (Read More)