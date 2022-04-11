How Hospitals Are Using AI to Save Lives

(Wall Street Journal) – An algorithm may hold the key to saving your life in the emergency room. Hospitals are making a bet that artificial intelligence can help identify and treat patients at highest risk in their ERs, inpatient wards and intensive-care units, for dangers including the deadly infection sepsis and an impending cardiac arrest or stroke. Artificial-intelligence algorithms are processing vast troves of data in electronic medical records, searching for patterns to predict future outcomes and recommend treatments. They are creating early-warning systems to help hospital staff spot subtle but serious changes in a patient’s condition that aren’t always visible or noticed in a busy unit, and predicting which patients about to be discharged from the hospital are at highest risk of being readmitted. (Read More)