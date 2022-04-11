Health Care Work Force on Track to Recover from Pandemic–with a Few Key Exceptions, Study Finds

(CNN) – The health care work force in the US had huge turnover at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but seems to be getting back to prepandemic levels, although it's not there yet, according to a new study. The study, published Friday in the journal JAMA Health Forum, found that the recovery has largely been uneven. Researchers from the University of Washington and the University of Minnesota compared turnover rates between April-December 2020 and January-October 2021, using records from the US Current Population Survey, along with records from the US Census and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They looked at records on 125,717 health care workers.