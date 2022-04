A Shortage of Baby Formula Is Worsening and Causing Some Stores to Limit Sales

(NPR) – A shortage of baby formula is getting worse and leading some retailers to limit how much customers can buy in a given transaction. During the week of March 13, some 29% of baby formula products were out of stock at retailers across the United States. That’s according to the product data firm Datasembly, which analyzed more than 11,000 sellers of baby formula in the country. (Read More)