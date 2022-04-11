Autonomous Cruise Car Encounter with Police Raises Policy Questions

April 11, 2022

(Tech Crunch) – No technology is perfect. Even self-driving cars trained to obey traffic laws are bound to run into issues that cause them to commit a citable offense. Such was the case with a Cruise-operated hatchback in San Francisco last weekend, which was pulled over by local law enforcement for failing to switch on its headlights. While the car came to a stop, as video of the incident shows, there’s policy to be established when it comes to interactions between autonomous vehicles and police. (Read More)

Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Informed Consent

