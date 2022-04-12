Driven by Fentanyl, Rates of Fatal Teen Overdoses Doubled in 2020

(STAT News) – After staying flat for a decade, the overdose death rate among U.S. adolescents nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020 — an alarming climb that continued into 2021, a study released Tuesday showed. The reasons do not include a surge of children in this group — ages 14 to 18 — using drugs, researchers said. If anything, survey data indicate that fewer teens experimented with drugs during the pandemic. (Read More)