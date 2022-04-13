How Facial Recognition Is Identifying the Dead in Ukraine

(BBC) – Ukrainian authorities didn’t know who the man was, so decided to turn to a cutting edge method: facial recognition using artificial intelligence. Clearview is perhaps the most famous, and controversial, facial recognition system in the world. The company has scraped billions of photos from social media companies, like Facebook and Twitter, to create an enormous database of what its CEO and founder Hoan Ton-That calls “a search engine for faces”. (Read More)