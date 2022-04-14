Shanghai Cases Hit Record as Xi Reiterates Urgency of COVID Curbs

(Reuters) – China’s financial hub Shanghai reported over 27,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new high, a day after President Xi Jinping said that the country must continue with its strict “dynamic COVID clearance” policy and pandemic control measures. Shanghai is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with its 25 million residents remaining largely under lockdown, though restrictions were partially eased in some areas this week. (Read More)