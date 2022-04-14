Kids’ Mental Health at Risk of Becoming America’s Next Culture War

April 14, 2022

(Axios) – As more states and school districts move to address children’s mental health, some parents and activists are making school-based support programs a political flashpoint, saying they put school officials in inappropriate roles and could indoctrinate students in progressive thinking. Why it matters: The pandemic has created a greater sense of urgency around children’s mental health, but statistics have been trending in the wrong direction for years, with sometimes tragic consequences for families and communities. (Read More)

