Stuck in the Great COVID In-Between

(Axios) – Life in a COVID world is getting awkward again as Americans rush headlong back to their old ways of life even as case counts rise and new variants threaten to dash their hopes. Why it matters: We can’t say we’re in a post-pandemic period yet. But large segments of the public are embracing pre-COVID norms, a fact that’s maddening for those who are — or must — continue taking precautions. (Read More)