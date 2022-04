L.A. County Sees a Latino Mortality Rate Increase of 48 Percent During Pandemic

(NBC News) – Recent data shows the mortality rate for Latinos in Los Angeles County rose by 48 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is more than any other ethnic group, from 2019 to 2021. By contrast, the mortality rate increases from 2019 to 2021 for other groups in Los Angeles were 23 percent for Black people, 22 percent for Asians and 7 percent for whites. (Read More)