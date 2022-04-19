Fleeing War, Ukrainians with Cancer Find Refuge in Europe

(Wall Street Journal) – At a converted hotel in Poland, waves of children and their families come in to rest. They are cancer patients from Ukraine, where their treatment was interrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the makeshift clinic, they receive a white, stuffed unicorn with a colorful mane. Their families spend a few days at the Unicorn Marian Wilemski Clinic in the town of Bocheniec before continuing on to medical centers as far away as the U.S. for treatment on solid tumors or blood cancers such as leukemia. More than 600 children and their families have passed through the clinic, a handful bound for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., which is coordinating the effort. (Read More)