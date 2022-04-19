‘No Father Wants to See His Son’s Kidney.’ Afghans Pushed to Desperate Measures to Survive

(Wall Street Journal) – At the hospital, doctors put the child under anesthesia. Then they removed his kidney. His parents sold it for $4,500, just enough to cover what they owed. Afghans are resorting to increasingly desperate measures to survive an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, which has accelerated since the Taliban ousted the U.S.-backed government, and the subsequent economic collapse. More than half the country’s 39 million population are now facing acute hunger, according to the United Nations, and 95% don’t get enough to eat. (Read More)