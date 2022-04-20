A Year On, We Still Don’t Know the Real Impact of India’s Second Covid Wave

(Quartz) – India lost a large number of people to the covid-19 pandemic. Just how large depends on what estimate one reads. And those estimates, such as the Indian ministry of health’s or the World Health Organization’s (WHO), can differ from each other by a couple of millions. Its government is now allegedly resisting the global health body’s model for excess mortality, which pegs the toll at 4 million as against the official 520,000, according to a report in the development sector media platform Devex. In any case, the WHO isn’t the first to point out the vast discrepancy. (Read More)