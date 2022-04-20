Aid Groups Fight to Deliver Lifesaving Supplies Despite Losing Lives to Russian Shelling

(New York Times) – On a bracingly cold day in March, four people set out from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, to deliver lifesaving medicines, heating devices and food to the besieged residents of Chernihiv, in the northeast. Only one survived. During a quick stop en route, the convoy was hit by Russian shelling. Two of the four people died instantly. A third was pelted by fragments and died a half-hour later. The survivor was a man who had stepped away from the vans to relieve himself. (Read More)