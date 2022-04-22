New Details of Shanghai Nursing Home Covid Deaths Suggest City Is Overwhelmed

(Wall Street Journal) – Shanghai, which has been in near complete lockdown for a month to contain the current wave of the virus, the worst to hit China since the pandemic began in Wuhan two years ago, has reported 450,000 Covid-19 cases since March 1. Yet for weeks, Shanghai officials reported no deaths in the entire city from Covid. On April 18, officials finally started announcing a death count, and now says 36 people have died this week, mostly elderly. A Wall Street Journal reconstruction of the Donghai hospital outbreak provides a more complete picture of the suffering in China’s financial capital, with at least 40 deaths of Donghai residents alone as of April 6. The deaths came after Covid spread through the hospital, sickening hundreds of patients and staff, according to more than a dozen patient families and health workers, WeChat messages and hospital documents. (Read More)