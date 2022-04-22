Justice Department to Appeal Court Ruling Invalidating Public Transportation Mask Mandate

(Wall Street Journal) – The Justice Department on Wednesday said it would appeal a federal judge’s ruling invalidating a mask mandate for public transportation after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said such an order remains necessary for public health. The move came after the CDC said its assessment concluded that an “order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.” The agency added that it “will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary.” The department filed a notice that it would appeal later Wednesday. (Read More)