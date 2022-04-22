More States Are Restricting the Shackling of Pregnant Inmates, But It Still Occurs

The Tennessee legislature gave its final approval to a bill on Thursday that would restrict the use of shackles and other restraints on pregnant inmates — the latest state to limit what medical experts say is a routine but dangerous practice for pregnant people and fetuses. More than a dozen states have no laws restricting the shackling of pregnant inmates, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and those that do often make exceptions for public safety or other reasons.