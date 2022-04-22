UN: Human Rights ‘Horror Story’ Is Unfolding in Ukraine

(Axios) – The United Nations is seeing growing evidence of war crimes in Ukraine as a “horror story” of human rights violations unfolds, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Friday. Driving the news: Russian forces during the nearly two months of war have “indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes,” the UN said. The UN specifically cited reported atrocities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where it documented “the unlawful killing, including by summary execution, of some 50 civilians.” (Read More)