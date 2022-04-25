Adenovirus Probable Cause of Mysterious Child Hepatitis

(BBC) – Health officials say there is mounting evidence that a common virus is linked to rare cases of hepatitis that have been occurring in some young children. Globally, there have been 169 cases recorded, and one death. In the UK alone, 114 children have become ill and 10 have needed a liver transplant. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says a strain of adenovirus called F41 is looking like the most probable cause. (Read More)