FDA Approves First COVID Treatment for Children Under 12

(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday said it expanded the approval of the COVID-19 treatment Veklury, also known as remdesivir, for children 28 days and older. Why it matters: The Omicron variant hit little kids hard, causing five times as many hospitalizations of children ages 4 and younger than during the previous COVID peak. Monday’s move makes Veklury the first approved COVID treatment for children under 12, many of whom remain unable to access vaccines. (Read More)