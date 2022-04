UN: Measles Cases Surge 79% After Pandemic Disruptions

(Axios) – Measles cases jumped 79% globally in 2022 compared to the same period last year, United Nations health experts warned Wednesday. Why it matters: The rise in January and February “is a worrying sign of a heightened risk for the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases,” per a joint statement from the World Health Organization and UNICEF. (Read More)