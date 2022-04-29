Hepatitis Cases in Kids Have Scientists Hunting for Answers

(Wired) – Cases were immediately picked up across Europe— in Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, and Spain—as well as in Israel and the US. On April 12, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control instructed its hepatitis network to keep an eye out for further cases fitting the description. Since then, case counts have continued growing. The UK has now reached a total of 114 cases, with 10 children requiring a liver transplant. In total, at least 190 cases have been logged in at least 12 countries. One child has died. But experts still aren’t sure what is responsible for these cases. (Read More)