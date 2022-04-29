Families Struggle to Find Baby Formula as Shortage Intensifies

(Axios) – Families nationwide are struggling with an increasingly dire baby formula shortage. Driving the news: The shortage, exacerbated by pandemic-induced supply chain issues and recent product recalls, has sent the price of formula skyrocketing in certain communities. The shortage started in 2021 largely from production problems or distribution issues, and by mid-March, 29% of formula inventory was out of stock nationally, Axios’ Nathan Bomey reports. (Read More)