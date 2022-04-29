F.D.A. Sets Aside June for Potential Decisions on Vaccines for the Youngest Americans

(New York Times) – The Food and Drug Administration on Friday laid out a tentative timetable for deciding whether to authorize a coronavirus vaccine for America’s youngest children, announcing that June 8 is the earliest date that it will present data to its outside advisers for a recommendation. The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. (Read More)