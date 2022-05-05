Signs of an Animal Virus Discovered in Man Who Received a Pig’s Heart

(New York Times) – A 57-year-old Maryland man who survived for two months with a heart transplanted from a genetically altered pig carried signs of a virus that infects the animals, according to the surgeon who performed the first-of-its-kind procedure. The disclosure bolsters one of the most pressing objections to animal-to-human transplants, which is that widespread use of modified animal organs may facilitate the introduction of new pathogens into the human population. (Read More)