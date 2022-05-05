Signs of an Animal Virus Discovered in Man Who Received a Pig’s Heart

May 5, 2022

(New York Times) – A 57-year-old Maryland man who survived for two months with a heart transplanted from a genetically altered pig carried signs of a virus that infects the animals, according to the surgeon who performed the first-of-its-kind procedure. The disclosure bolsters one of the most pressing objections to animal-to-human transplants, which is that widespread use of modified animal organs may facilitate the introduction of new pathogens into the human population. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Biotech, Genetic Ethics, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Research Ethics

Ad