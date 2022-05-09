‘Like a Prison’: Shanghai, Beijing Ratchet Up COVID Restrictions

(Reuters) – China’s two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on Monday, fuelling public angst and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus that has battered the world’s second largest economy. In Shanghai, enduring its sixth week of lockdown, authorities have launched a new push to end infections outside quarantine zones by late May, according to people familiar with the matter. (Read More)