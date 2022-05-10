The Baby Formula Shortage Highlights the Delicate Nature of Food Supply Chains

(Quartz) – The formula shortage stems from ongoing pandemic-related supply chain snags. Manufacturers are facing difficulty in procuring key ingredients, such as cow’s milk, as well as shortages in packaging and labor. A recall from Abbott Nutrition, a major manufacturer of formula, in February worsened the situation. In response, retailers from CVS to Walgreens are limiting the amount of formula customers can buy at one time. Meanwhile, shoppers are turning to Facebook groups to alert one another of restocks and bargains. (Read More)