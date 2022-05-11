The Tiniest Babies: Shifting the Boundary of Life Earlier

(Associated Press) – Until recently, trying to save babies born this early would have been futile. Butler was in the fifth month of her pregnancy, one day past 21 weeks gestation. That’s seven weeks earlier than what doctors once considered “the lower limit of viability,” the earliest an infant could possibly survive outside the womb. But over the last half century, medical science has slowly shifted that boundary downward. And that’s made viability — a word many associate with the abortion debate — key to decisions about desperately wanted babies at the very edge of life. (Read More)